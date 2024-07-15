Leerink Partnrs Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AlloVir in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

AlloVir Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AlloVir by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AlloVir by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,666 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth $135,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

