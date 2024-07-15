LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile



LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

