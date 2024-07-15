LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Position Lifted by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 185.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of LendingTree worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 47.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Performance

TREE traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,058. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

