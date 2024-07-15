Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $159.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Argus raised their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.69.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

