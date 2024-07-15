Lennar Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lennar in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $14.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.27. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.69.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $159.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,585,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

