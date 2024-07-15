Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $21.28

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $20.68. Li Auto shares last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 476,916 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Li Auto Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

