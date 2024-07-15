Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $196.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Electric

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.