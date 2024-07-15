Lipe & Dalton Invests $40,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 660 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

