LSV Asset Management Acquires 4,100 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Scholastic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 372,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Scholastic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Scholastic by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $13,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 579,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,410,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

