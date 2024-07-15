LSV Asset Management Buys 1,800 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BCO opened at $104.08 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.