LSV Asset Management Buys 48,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 533.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarGurus by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after buying an additional 1,619,076 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,160,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,154,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,042,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

CarGurus Trading Down 0.7 %

CarGurus stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,470. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

