LSV Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LFT

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.