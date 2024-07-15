LSV Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.
Lument Finance Trust Price Performance
Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $2.60.
Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
