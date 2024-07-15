LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $143.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.05.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $41,236.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $907,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,624. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

