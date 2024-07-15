LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

