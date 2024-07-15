LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 87.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 172,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SD stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $488.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.15.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

