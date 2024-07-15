LSV Asset Management Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 205.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of Embecta worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Embecta by 66.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Embecta during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Embecta during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Trading Up 3.1 %

EMBC opened at $13.17 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $759.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Embecta

Embecta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.