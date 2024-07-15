LSV Asset Management Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 205.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of Embecta worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Embecta by 66.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Embecta during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Embecta during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Embecta Trading Up 3.1 %
EMBC opened at $13.17 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $759.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 49.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
