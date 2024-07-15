LSV Asset Management Has $1.63 Million Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 305,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,154,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,508,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 227,108 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,482,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,793.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $449,037 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

