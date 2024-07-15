LSV Asset Management Has $1.75 Million Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.57% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

