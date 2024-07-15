LSV Asset Management Has $2.75 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 792.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $436,414.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,967.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $254,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,716. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Caleres’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

