LSV Asset Management Has $239,000 Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,340,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Huntsman by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 904,696 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 144,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

