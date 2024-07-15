LSV Asset Management Has $363,000 Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $41.61 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In related news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.