LSV Asset Management Increases Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.32% of BayCom worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in BayCom by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BayCom in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BayCom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of BayCom in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BayCom Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BCML opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.77.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.27%. Equities analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

