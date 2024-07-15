LSV Asset Management Invests $1.04 Million in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

