LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $148.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

