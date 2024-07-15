LSV Asset Management Makes New $710,000 Investment in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DNOW during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DNOW by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 399,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DNOW during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in DNOW by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Stock Performance

DNOW stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.45. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.15 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNOW. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

