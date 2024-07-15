LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

VIRC opened at $15.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $243.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Profile

(Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.