LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 7,800 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $176.46 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.02.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

