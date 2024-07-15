LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.78% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 80,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPB opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insider Transactions at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,984.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

