LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.10% of Teekay worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TK. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TK stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $739.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 110.70%. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

