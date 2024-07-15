LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,215,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 50,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $122.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

