LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of E. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ENI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 263,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

E stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

