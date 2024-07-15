LSV Asset Management Sells 165,757 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.32% of Flushing Financial worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 85,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

