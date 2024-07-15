LSV Asset Management Sells 24,849 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,094,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of INBK opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $270.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.68.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Internet Bancorp

About First Internet Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.