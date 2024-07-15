LSV Asset Management Sells 273,312 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 273,312 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $234.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.