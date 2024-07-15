LSV Asset Management Sells 38,658 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,658 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $16,196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

MYE opened at $13.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $517.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Myers Industries

About Myers Industries

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.