LSV Asset Management Sells 7,400 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

