LSV Asset Management Takes $988,000 Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $5,160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lovesac by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Stock Performance

LOVE opened at $26.98 on Monday. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.54 million, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.20 million. Research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Lovesac Profile

(Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Stories

