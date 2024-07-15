M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $3,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,838,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 137.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $136.06 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

