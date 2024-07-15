Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $19.09

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $16.33. Macy’s shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 2,796,568 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 565,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $62,529,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Macy’s by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

