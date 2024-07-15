Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore lowered their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 372,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. Magna International has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.