MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth $43,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth $740,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.92 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $555,672.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,357,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,307,044.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 779,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,949,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.