Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources



Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

