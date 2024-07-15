McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 117.7% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.