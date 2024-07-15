McGrath RentCorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $109.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.86. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

