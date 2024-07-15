Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 99,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

MRK traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $128.23. 1,740,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average is $125.82. The company has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

