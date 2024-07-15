Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Raised to $221.00 at Evercore ISI

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MTH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
