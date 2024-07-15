Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 166.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $501.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133,846. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.56 and a 200-day moving average of $467.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

