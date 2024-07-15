Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Lowered by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.0% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total value of $245,578.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,865.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,060,559. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $501.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,465,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

