Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.23 on Monday, hitting $502.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,260,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,124,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.56 and a 200 day moving average of $467.54. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total value of $216,354.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,722.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.64.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

