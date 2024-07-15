Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (MLLUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1573 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Down 5.3 %

MLLUY opened at $3.39 on Monday. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

Get Metallurgical Co. of China alerts:

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.94 billion during the quarter.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.